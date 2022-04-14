Mills wants Corby Town to finish with some pride

Elliot Sandy is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Corby Town's equaliser against Shepshed Dynamo. Picture by David Tilley

The Steelmen have three games to go in what has been an ultimately disappointing campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The first part of their Easter weekend double-header sees them head to Spalding United on Saturday (1.30pm) kick-off before they host Northamptonshire rivals Daventry Town at Steel Park on Monday (3pm).

There was a real ‘end of season’ feel about Corby’s home clash with Shepshed Dynamo last Saturday.

But Mills’ team did show a bit of character as, despite being down to 10 men, they came back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw thanks to captain Elliot Sandy’s late header.

Regardless of what happens in the final three games, the season will end in mid-table mediocrity for the Steelmen.

But Mills wants his players to show some “pride in themselves” as he targets an unbeaten run to round off the campaign.

“We’ve got three games to go and we want to go undefeated until the final whistle of the last one,” Mills said.

“We can’t play any worse than we did last weekend. It happened but we got a point out of it.

“I said to the players that it looked like a game at the end of the season with nothing to play for.

“I hate to say that because I put the team out there to go and get a result for the fans who have paid their money to come and watch their team.

“It’s a natural thing that does happen and it will be happening all over the country in other leagues.

“We have to find something for these last three games and that has to come from me, as the manager and it has to come from the individuals.

“They need to show a bit of pride in themselves.

“I had a bit of a go at them after last weekend because I just felt that the pride wasn’t there in their own performances.

“I always prided myself in my own performance as a player and when I don’t see it from players, it’s almost like the game didn’t mean enough.