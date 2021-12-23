Mills urges the Corby Town fans to 'stick in there'

It was a gloomy scene at Steel Park last Saturday as Corby Town suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bedworth United. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills has urged everyone at Corby Town to “stick in there” and he still believes he is the right man to turn their fortunes around.

A 2-0 defeat to Bedworth United at a foggy Steel Park last weekend was the Steelmen’s fifth loss in a row in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

It’s a run of form that has left them closer to the relegation zone than the play-off places ahead of the festive period, which starts with a short trip to Daventry for a Northamptonshire derby on Monday (December 27, 2pm kick-off).

A run of defeats like this for a club that had been expected to challenge for promotion has inevitably led to pressure growing on Mills from the club’s fanbase.

But the manager believes the majority of supporters are still behind him and his players, although he knows the rot must be stopped sooner rather than later.

“I need people to stick in there,” Mills said.

“It comes with the territory of being a football manager. If you don’t win matches then you get certain supporters giving their thoughts and it’s been going on for two or three weeks for me now.

“I get it but if you’re a fan, you’re a fan and if it’s your club, it’s your club and you have to stick in there.

“I get I’m not the most popular man with some fans but I have to say it is just a few because a lot of fans have been superb with me and the players.

“I haven’t got a problem with the fans and if people want to voice their opinions to me then voice it in the right way.

“We started the season like most clubs but the least we had to do here was to get into the play-offs and gain promotion, that’s why I was brought here.

“That’s looking very unlikely now. It’s getting more difficult but we have a lot of games left and once we have those big players back coupled with what we have brought in then I believe we can go and win matches.

“Mathematically, it’s still a possibility but we have to turn things around. I wouldn’t think anyone is going to go and put £10 on us doing it.

“We can’t talk about that, we have to talk about Daventry and how we are going to get a result of some sort to go and stop the rot.

“I know what I am capable of. I have never had a run like this, I have to say. It’s the first time, so it’s a test for me.

“But I am long in the tooth and I know how to deal with it. But I need the players with me and I will know the ones who are with me and the ones who aren’t.”

No fewer than five players left Steel Park last week and Mills responded by signing Northampton Town youngsters Peter Abimbola, Jack Connor and Miguel Ngwa on work experience deals with all three impressing the manager as they made their debuts last weekend.

Mills expects to have Gary Mulligan, Kamy Gille and Curtis Hartley available again for the clash at Daventry and, if that is the case, he feels the Steelmen squad still has a strong look to it.

“We are looking at a couple of players but we will have Gary Mulligan and Kamy back and Curtis Hartley has been injured but should be back for Daventry,” the Steelmen boss added.

“That’s three massive players in my 11 so they will slot back in.

“I don’t think we need to make many more major changes, there might be one or two.