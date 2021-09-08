Mills relishing Corby's cup clash at Boston

Corby Town boss Gary Mills pictured during last weekend's FA Cup success over Hendon at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

Corby Town boss Gary Mills is relishing the prospect of taking on Boston United in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Steelmen were handed one of the toughest draws possible at this stage when they bagged themselves a trip to the Pilgrims’ new Jakemans Community Stadium in Monday’s draw.

Corby bounced back from two Northern Premier League Midlands defeats in a row with a fine 1-0 victory over Step 3 side Hendon at Steel Park on Saturday to book their spot in the second qualifying round.

Mills insists the focus is now three league matches, the first of which is against Soham Town Rangers at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday).

But he couldn’t help but look ahead to what he described as a “tasty” tie at Boston a week on Saturday (September 18).

“It’s a tasty FA Cup tie, we have got to go and show what we are all about,” the Corby manager said.

“There are players in my team that I know can go and play at that level, without doubt.

“There are times in a season where you have to step up to the mark and they now have that opportunity.

“We have some tough league games before that and we have to show what we are all about in those before we go back into the FA Cup.

“But it’s a magical competition. It’s great. I would have loved another home draw because our FA Cup final is the first round proper.

“Now we have been thrown a toughie to get through to the next round but Boston will know they have a tough game themselves.