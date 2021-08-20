Mills praises senior stars as Steelmen prepare for the FA Cup

Gary Mulligan in action during Corby Town's 2-0 win over Wisbech Town on Wednesday night. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills has urged the youngsters at Corby Town to follow the lead of the club’s senior players as they turn their attention back to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The Steelmen bounced back from a 2-0 defeat at Bedworth United in their opening game of the Northern Premier League Midlands season with a 2-0 victory over Wisbech Town at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

Second-half goals from James Tague and Steve Diggin proved to be enough to get the league campaign up and running.

The focus switches back to the FA Cup tomorrow (Saturday) as Corby host league rivals Soham Town Rangers in the preliminary round, having seen off Woodbridge Town 3-1 in the extra preliminary round earlier this month.

And, after that midweek success, Mills piled the praise on the likes of Diggin, Gary Mulligan, Elliot Sandy and captain Jake Duffy and urged the younger members of the squad to learn from them.

“I was pleased with the way the lads worked,” Mills said.

“And I would just say that the likes of Mulligan, Sandy, Duffy and Diggin were outstanding for us.

“That’s the old brigade with the experience and I just said to the others to look at them and learn from them. I thought they were absolutely magnificent, all four of them.”

Mills also confirmed the Steelmen could have Lewis White available again.

He was withdrawn during the defeat at Bedworth with a knee injury and then missed the win over Wisbech.

“We could have Whitey back,” the Steelmen boss added.

“He got a block on his knee on Saturday and he was sore.