Mills pleased to see Steelmen bounce back

Steve Diggin heads off to celebrate after he scored Corby Town's second goal in their 2-0 win over Wisbech Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was pleased to see Corby Town bounce back as they claimed their first win of the Northern Premier League Midlands season last night (Wednesday).

After a goalless first half against Wisbech Town at Steel Park, the Steelmen produced an impressive display after the break and two goals in the space of eight minutes from James Tague and Steve Diggin wrapped up a 2-0 victory.

The win came after Corby had suffered a 2-0 defeat at Bedworth United in their opening league game of the season last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tague opens the scoring from close range in the Steelmen's success

And it was the clean sheet, as much as the three points, that gave the manager a reason to smile last night.

“The clean sheet is massive for us,” Mills said.

“We changed it around a little bit and it took us a while to get things to work and we talked about it at half-time and it was a lot better in the second half.

“We got the two early goals and when you’re not having much of the ball, which we didn’t in the first half, you have to stay solid.

“You can’t go chasing the game, hoping that something is going to happen. You have to be disciplined.

“It’s a clean sheet, three points and two goals so it’s a good night for us.

“The way we are set up is to give us clean sheets.

“Some people might look at it and say it’s negative. It’s not negative. We play a certain way and we will do the same on Saturday - to make sure we don’t concede goals.

“I know we will always create and then it’s down to the players like Diggs to put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s lovely to get that first three points, especially if you don’t win your first game.

“When that happens, it doesn’t mean it’s going to mess your season up. You have to bounce back and that’s what we did.”