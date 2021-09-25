Mills pleased as Steelmen seal another win and clean sheet
Corby Town ran out 3-0 winners at Yaxley
Gary Mills was pleased to see Corby Town looking a lot stronger as they made it four wins from their last five Northern Premier League Midlands matches with a 3-0 success at Yaxley.
Goals from Connor Furey, the returning Jordan O’Brien and Elliot Sandy secured the points as the Steelmen picked up another clean sheet - also their fourth in their last five league games.
Corby remain in 11th place ahead of a home clash with Sutton Coldfield Town next weekend but Mills was delighted to get another three points on the board.
“The league form has picked up and we have had clean sheets and we are scoring goals,” the Steelmen boss said.
“We had a couple of players back today, which was good and I am hoping we will have Lewis White back next week which will be a bonus for us.
“When you start getting players back you can get everyone back in their own positions.
“With some players back, we managed to get the result we deserved.
“We don’t have a midweek game but we will work hard and get ready for next weekend when we will try to keep the league form going.”
James Clifton started for Corby after rejoining the club during midweek and he was on the receiving end of some praise from the manager along with Sandy and Gary Mulligan who steered the Steelmen to another clean sheet.
“We have been lacking in the middle of the park and we needed someone of his (Clifton) experience,” Mills added.
“You could see that today with his talking and his encouraging. That was the sort of player we needed and you could see it.
“I thought Elliot and Mullers were excellent at the back for us as well.
“Elliot has been outstanding for us this season and wherever I play him he has gone and done a good job.
“It was a great finish from him but the biggest one is that he has got us the clean sheet as well. The back four in general were good but those two were outstanding.”