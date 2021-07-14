Mills 'pleased as punch' with Corby's start to pre-season

Action from Corby Town's 4-1 defeat at Brackley Town. Picture by David Tilley

Gary Mills says he is “pleased as punch” with the early stages of Corby Town’s pre-season.

The Steelmen boss revealed things had to be put on hold early on due to some players having to isolate due to Covid-19.

But things are now under way with Corby claiming a 4-2 victory over Melton Town on Saturday thanks to two goals apiece from Steve Diggin and Jordan O’Brien before they suffered a 4-1 defeat at National League North side Brackley Town on Tuesday evening with O’Brien on target again.

The Steelmen are back in action against Basford United at Steel Park tomorrow (Friday) night and host Barwell next Wednesday evening.

And Mills is content with where his team are at the present time.

“I am pleased,” he said.

“We lost a week because we had some players having to isolate so we lost a week of training and the first friendly at Bugbrooke.

“It set us back a bit so we had one training session and were straight into the game with Melton but I was pleased with that.

“Then we had a tougher one on Tuesday but I thought we were more than a match for them in the first half and then we just got a little bit leggy in the second half, which cost us a couple of goals.

“But it’s not about that at the moment. It’s about getting ourselves fit, getting used to how we want to play and I thought the players were excellent considering we have only been back a week or so.

“Pre-season is a process. I have got two or three lads I am looking at and there will be some decision-making to be done to make sure I have the right set of players to go and challenge the league we are in this season.

“If Tuesday is anything to go by, I am pleased as punch with the progression just in the space of a week.”

The Steelmen are now preparing for an earlier start to the season than expected as they will entertain Woodbridge Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, August 7 with the Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign set to start the following weekend.

Corby will host Soham Town Rangers in the preliminary round if they can get past Woodbridge while they have also been handed a home draw in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy with Histon visiting Steel Park on Saturday, October 9.

Those home draws are an added bonus for Mills who believes the early start could work in his side’s favour if they can gain a positive result.

“You have to make the situation ideal,” he added.

“It can sometimes work in your favour, especially if you get some momentum going in the earlier rounds.

“We started at that stage last season and we got knocked out and we are in it again but this time we are at home, which is a bit different for me because I usually get drawn away!

“We are at home in the first one, we are at home again if we get through and we are also at home in the FA Trophy so that’s a massive plus.