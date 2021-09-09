Mills pleased as perseverance pays off for Corby

Elliot Sandy celebrates with the Corby Town fans after his 50th goal for the club secured a 1-0 win over Soham Town Rangers at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was delighted to see some perseverance from his Corby Town players as they secured a second win in a row at Steel Park last night.

Having beaten Hendon 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend, the Steelmen repeated the scoreline as they saw off Soham Town Rangers to get their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign back on track.

Despite plenty of possession and chances, it wasn’t until the last 10 minutes that the breakthrough came when the Steelmen were awarded a penalty and captain Elliot Sandy stepped up to score his 50th goal for the club to seal the points.

Joe Curtis in action for the Steelmen

“We talked about it after Saturday that good teams are consistent teams and I thought we were excellent again against a team who did their job well, they came here to make it difficult for us,” boss Mills said.

“We had chances, we didn’t take them and it was one of those games where you wondered whether it was going to come.

“You get tested in different ways in a game of football. I said to the players at half-time that they can’t be a team that gets its head down when it’s not happening for them.

“We were tested with that and the players kept going and we were creating chances.

Connor Furey is challenged by two Soham players

“The referee was kind in the end after not giving us a couple of penalties in the first half and we got the penalty at the end.

“We deserved it and it’s another clean sheet, which is massive. The back three were as good as they were on Saturday.

“I am delighted for everyone again. On the back of a victory you want to back it up with another one.”

The Steelmen face two more league matches over the next week, the first of which is at early leaders Halesowen Town on Saturday.

The Yeltz have made a flying start having won all six matches so far, which has already given them a five-point advantage at the summit.

But Mills isn’t fazed by the challenge in front of his team.

“They are a team who haven’t lost yet and who are scoring lots of goals,” he added.

“We have got to go there and show we can get a result against a team at the top.

“They will have looked at us but whatever they think is immaterial to me. It’s about what we do.

“If we go and perform how we have in the last two games then we can get a result anywhere.