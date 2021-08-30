Mills looks to strengthen as Steelmen slip to derby-day defeat

Corby Town boss Gary Mills

Gary Mills says he will be looking to strengthen his Corby Town squad sooner rather than later.

The Steelmen slipped to their third defeat in four Northern Premier League Midlands matches as an early Tom Siddons goal condemned them to a 1-0 derby-day loss at Stamford.

That came hot on the heels of a 2-1 home defeat to Spalding United on Saturday.

Mills has seen his captain Jake Duffy leave to rejoin Stamford - he started against his former club today (Monday) - while goalkeeper Martin Conway was released after the recent FA Cup win at Soham Town Rangers.

The Steelmen were also not helped by the late sending-off of Ilias Labiad in the loss at Stamford.

And Mills knows he needs to add some new faces as the focus now falls on an Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round clash with Hendon at Steel Park on Saturday.

“I am hoping to bring a couple in.” Mills said.

“We are hoping Lewis White will be back from injury and on top of that, I hope to have two more players in.

“We need them. We have been unfortunate with certain players in certain areas having to put players in positions I don’t really want them to play in. We have got a good squad but we need to top it up.

“It’s hard for them to do that but I have never been and don’t want to start being a manager who is looking for excuses for why we haven’t had results.

“We have been second best in a couple of the games and we keep going a goal behind.

“In football, you can get into habits and we seem to have a habit of going a goal behind and making it difficult for ourselves.