Mills hails 'best performance' so far as Corby seal FA Cup joy

Gary Mulligan celebrates after scoring Corby Town's equaliser and the first of his two goals in their FA Cup replay success at Soham Town Rangers. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills felt Corby Town produced their best performance of the season so far in Tuesday’s 4-2 Emirates FA Cup success at Soham Town Rangers.

The Northern Premier League Midlands rivals shared a thrilling 3-3 draw at Steel Park last weekend but it was the Steelmen who emerged triumphant after extra-time of the preliminary round tie in midweek.

Having fallen behind, two goals from stand-in skipper Gary Mulligan put Corby 2-1 up before Soham hit back to force an extra 30 minutes.

But the Steelmen won it in the second period thanks to Jordan O’Brien’s penalty and Steve Diggin’s fifth goal of the season.

That sets up a first qualifying round clash with Step 3 outfit Hendon a week on Saturday and boss Mills said: “It’s nice to be at home in the next round and I thought we played really well on Tuesday night.

“Out of the few games we have played so far this season, this was by far our best performance.

“We dominated the first 20 minutes and then gifted them a goal, that was the disappointing side of it.

“In all three FA Cup games we have played this season we have come from behind and shown a lot of heart and desire to get back into it and win.

“We had to do it again on Tuesday but I thought we deserved it over the two games.

“It was a long night but when you win, you enjoy the journey home.

“It has been a couple of good games against Soham.

“It’s the early stages of the FA Cup but I think the two games have epitomised what the competition is all about.

“Over the two games, everything has been thrown at it. There were plenty of goals, missed penalties, teams leading, teams fighting back and eventually we got through in the second half of extra-time.

“We have learnt everything that goes with the FA Cup in this round alone and we are pleased to have come through it.”

The Steelmen are now gearing up for a bank holiday league double-header as they host Spalding United on Saturday before making the short trip to Stamford on Monday afternoon.

And Mills is hopeful of a return for captain Jake Duffy who missed Tuesday’s replay while Lewis White also sat out after both picked up injuries last weekend.

“We need all the squad available,” Mills added.

“We haven’t had that from the word go but I know that once we have everyone available then we will be a strong side.

“Jake has a slight groin problem. If he had played on Tuesday it wouldn’t have helped so there’s a chance he will be okay for the weekend.

“Lewis had a bit of surgery on his knee eight to 10 weeks ago and he is the sort of player you have to hold back.