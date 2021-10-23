Mills 'gutted' for his Steelmen after a home defeat

Corby Town boss Gary Mills and assistant-manager Darron Gee

Gary Mills was left feeling “gutted” for his Corby Town players after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to high-flying Chasetown at Steel Park.

The Steelmen produced a much-improved display after their 4-2 defeat at Coleshill Town but boss Mills was lamenting missed chances as they fell to a second successive defeat in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Steve Diggin went close early on and visiting goalkeeper Curtis Pond made a fine save to keep out Kamy Gille’s effort before recovering to stop Joe Curtis’ follow up.

But it was Chasetown who struck first when the ball was lofted over the Corby defence and Jack Langston ran on and went round Matt Hall before scoring into an empty net.

Hall made a fine save to deny Joey Butlin early in the second half but Corby always looked a threat and, after Gille had seen an effort hacked off the line, they drew level.

Elliot Sandy had been pushed into a more familiar attacking role with substitute Curtis Hartley stepping in at centre-half and the move paid off when James Clifton clipped a perfect pass into Sandy’s path and he produced a superb finish back across goal and into the far corner.

But Corby were only on level terms for four minutes as, from a corner, the ball dropped kindly for Butlin who made no mistake.

The hosts pushed hard for a leveller and only a superb late save from Pond denied them as he dived full length to turn the ball round the post after a clearance had ricocheted off Jordan O’Brien.

“I thought we did well, I thought we competed well and we have created more chances than we’ve done all season and we didn’t take them,” a frustrated Mills said.

“They are a decent, strong side but we have created more chances than them so it’s disappointing for us.

“It’s the situation we find ourselves in and we have to go and play the same way on Wednesday.

“I am gutted for the lads because they have worked so hard and created a lot of chances and we have come away with nothing.

“This game was all about taking chances, I don’t think we have to delve too deep into it.

“We had good chances and we didn’t take them and if that happens, it comes back to bite you.

“Don’t get me wrong, you can see why they are up there and why they are doing well because they are a well organised side.

“But we have created more than them and we weren’t ruthless enough when we needed to be.”

Mills, meanwhile, insists he wants to get Sandy playing up front again more regularly.

He has been filling in at the heart of defence and in midfield so far this season but Mills added: “I have been trying to get Elliot up front all season but I’ve not been able to.

“He has had to do a job at the back for me and the team but you could see what he will give us if I can get him up there.

“We are waiting on Lewis White to see how long he’s going to be out but Curtis has got himself fit so we put him in there and it worked for us.

“Unfortunately, the ball has then dropped for that lad in the six-yard box for them to get the winner.

“I don’t want to play Elliot at the back, I want to play him up front. There are goals in him, he wins headers and he works the line well.”