Mills expects 'professionalism' as Steelmen hit the Trophy trail

Corby Town goalkeeper Matt Hall clears the ball during the abandoned clash with Sutton Coldfield Town last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills is hoping to see his Corby Town squad’s “professionalism” as they begin their Buildbase FA Trophy campaign this weekend.

The Steelmen host Histon in the second qualifying round at Steel Park, just over three weeks after they thrashed the same opponents 5-0 away from home in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Histon sit bottom of the league but Mills, a two-time winner of the Trophy as a manager at York City, is determined to ensure no complacency creeps into his team.

“The earlier rounds are always the difficult ones,” he said.

“Once you progress, Wembley gets that little bit closer. I have been fortunate enough to win it twice and it’s a great competition.

“It’s that first win that gets you in the swing of where you want to go in the Trophy.

“Yes, we had a good result against Histon a couple of weeks ago so it comes down to the mentality of the players.

“We have to make sure there’s no complacency and that just because we scored five against them away from home that we can just turn up and win. It doesn’t happen like that.

“I am looking forward to seeing my players’ professionalism on Saturday to show that they are up for every game and nothing changes.”

The Steelmen go into the clash on the back of a goalless draw at Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday night after their home league clash with Sutton Coldfield Town was abandoned after 20 minutes last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

Mills admitted it was a “battle” in tough conditions at Shepshed but he was left furious after his team had claims for a penalty waved away late on.

“It was a horrible night,” he added.

“It was gales, chucking it down with rain and conditions were not good for football.

“It was a battle, it wasn’t a classic by any means but there’s no doubt we had the better chances of the few that were created.

“Shepshed never looked like scoring and we dominated but, without question, we should have had a penalty in the last minute.

“Jude Brittain had come on and done well and he was brave enough to put his head in there and their player has taken his head off.

“He raised his boot, kicked Jude in the head and the referee didn’t give anything.

“It was ridiculous and it’s the frustrating side of the level of refereeing we find ourselves having to put up with week in, week out.