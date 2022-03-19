Mills' delight as Corby Town make it five without defeat

Joe Curtis celebrates after scoring Corby Town's second goal in the 3-1 win at Soham Town Rangers. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was “delighted” with another three points as Corby Town extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 3-1 success at Soham Town Rangers.

The Steelmen raced into a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to an own-goal and efforts from Joe Curtis and James Clifton.

The Northern Premier League Midlands bottom markers pulled a goal back after the break but the Steelmen saw things through to maintain their good form of late.

Boss Mills conceded the game “wasn’t a classic” but he praised his Steelmen players as they put more points on the board.

“It was a difficult pitch and we set up like we did last week because we did so well with the way that we played it,” the Corby manager said.

“It’s worked for us because we’ve got the result. It’s all about getting results for us and it’s about finishing this season in the right way.

“It wasn’t a classic by any means but it’s about winning matches and that’s what we have done.

James Clifton's header put the Steelmen 3-0 up

“We are picking up points at this moment in time and I am pleased for the players because they are working hard for it.

“It wasn’t a classic but to come away with three points, I am delighted. We have come away from home and scored three goals again.

“And all credit to the players because the squad is down to a basic 12 and they are going and picking up points against teams at both ends of the table.”

Corby now have six games remaining this season and Mills is determined to keep the good run going as he urged his team to stay “professional” and round off a tough campaign in style.

“You have next season in mind but you can’t think too much about that because you have to finish the job this season,” he added.

“We are a small squad now and we hope we don't pick up too many injuries in the half a dozen games we have left.

“It gives some young lads the chance to sit on the bench and be around the first-team players and learn what it’s all about.