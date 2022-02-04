Mills believes Corby Town can stun the leaders

Elliot Sandy scores Corby Town's second goal in their narrow 3-2 defeat at high-flying Chasetown last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills firmly believes his Corby Town team are capable of upsetting the Northern Premier League Midlands leaders this weekend.

The Steelmen take on table-topping Ilkeston Town at Steel Park on Saturday having been edged out 3-2 at another of the high-flyers Chasetown last weekend.

There has been a marked improvement in Corby’s performances in recent weeks after they finally ended a dreadful run of seven defeats in a row.

Mills felt his team deserved more than the five points they have picked up from their last four matches.

But he insists there is a determination to finish the season on a high as he praised his players for “sticking together” during the poor run.

“What I know straight away is that if we can go and perform like we did last Saturday then we can win the game this weekend,” the Corby boss said.

“That might sound stupid because we are on the back of a defeat but I thought we were excellent at Chasetown.

“I said to the players afterwards that sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserve and that was the case for us.

“The way we are playing at the moment, it has to be a good side or a fortunate side to beat us and Chasetown were fortunate on the day.

“But that’s the way football goes and that’s the way our season has been and is still going.

“But there has been a big change. I have got players back, we have played well and we are capable of winning this weekend.

“I think we have deserved more points than we have got from the last four matches.

“But there is positivity there now. If you go back three or four weeks there was so much negativity and I get it, it comes with results.

“But what I will say is that, as a dressing-room, we have stuck together.

“I have been so pleased with them because we have gone through a challenging time in a challenging season but you find out things about people and the dressing-room.

“And I have been absolutely delighted by the way they have stuck together.

“We want to go and finish the season on a high by picking up results.