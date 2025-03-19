Miller the returning hero as Kettering Town sink Alvechurch to go top of the pile

Luca Miller celebrates scoring the winning goal for Kettering Town at Alvechurch (Picture: Peter Short)

Luca Miller returned from his loan spell from St Ives to make the impact as Kettering Town held on for a 1-0 victory at Alvechurch on Tuesday night to return to the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Indeed, Miller has a history with Alvechurch, having scored his first goal for the Poppies at Lye Meadows two seasons ago.

And his energy, alongside the likes of Kai Fifield and man-of-the-match Wes York, was enough to drag Kettering to victory in an entertaining game that regually looked like a basketball game - such was the end to end action.

The win sees the Poppies replace Halesowen at the top of the table, with just seven matches of the season remaining.

Luca Miller breaks the deadlock (Picture: Peter Short)

Despite starting the slower of the two sides, Alvechurch had the first real chance on 11 minutes with a dangerous cross sent into the area by Josh Dugmore but thankfully for Kettering there was no yellow shirt at the back post to nod home.

On 22 minutes, York and Fifield were in terrific unison with the latter able to fizz a shot towards goal which was well saved.

Three minutes later, Jonny Edwards tried from range but the striker's form has completely deserted him as his shot rolled towards the hands of Ben Cisse.

But the striker was instrumental in keeping the Poppies up the field putting in possibly his best shift in holding up the ball for many a match.

Kai Fifield battles for the ball at Alvechurch (Picture: Peter Short)

Lewis White, who was playing out of position to cover the suspended Ben Hart, continued to impress and nearly took the lead on 42 minutes with a header off a Andi Thanoj header but it was straight at the Church keeper.

At the other end, Alex Gudger clearly deflected the ball to safety using his hand but no penalty was given - a piece of precious luck for the Poppies.

The large Kettering following were much happier with the effort and pace shown by their side, but nerves began to jangle when two efforts early in the second half didn't produce a goal.

Edwards nodded over on 50 minutes and two minutes later Fifield played through Thanoj who could only hit the side netting from a tight angle from eight yards out.

Brad Stretton was a constant danger for the hosts and worked an opening inside the box before unleashing an effort that was well kept out by Den Jezeph on the hour mark.

At the other end, York burst down the left side before cutting in and shooting but was kept at bay.

With the game descending into a ping pong match, boss Richard Lavery made the changes that fans had been waiting for.

Nile Ranger joined the action with 14 minutes to go in place of Edwards and arguably made an instant impact.

With nine minutes remaining, he leapt highest to brilliantly beat Erik Savkin to the ball and nod it into the path of Miller, who still hand plenty to do by turning Alvechurch captain Krystian Pearce inside out before sending a shot goalwards which was only half stopped by Cisse and trickled over the line.

Kettering then did what they haven't done many times this season and saw out the win in relative calm.

Ranger again was instrumental in holding up the ball, while Miller and York found yet another gear to run down 50/50 balls and keep the home side from venturing forward.

The win was celebrated in quiet style by Lavery.

Known for his excitable celebrations at the end of matches, he simply applauded the fans before turning on his heels and down the tunnel.

It has been a tough few weeks for everyone at the club with criticism coming from all angles.

And despite all that, the fact remains that, with seven games to go, Kettering are top of the league.