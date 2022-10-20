McBride and Aridegbe take permanent charge at Raunds as Doughboys gear up for the Vase

Raunds Town's Kiln Park home

The duo have been at the helm at Kiln Park since the departure of Laurence Revell last month and their permanent appointment comes after they secured back-to-back wins in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One this week.

In a statement, Raunds said: “Spartan South Midlands League Division One club Raunds Town are delighted to announce that Dean McBride and Luke Aridegbe have been officially appointed as joint first-team managers.

Despite being young and inexperienced in management, the pair stepped in to help after the shock departure of Laurence Revell in early September and have steadied the ship and made some good signings.

“The quality of training, match management and consequent excellent team performances have restored pride to Kiln Park and given the club a clear and exciting future ahead.”

Raunds Town took the local bragging rights as they beat Whitworth 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Tyrone Konde, Richard Boah and Kurtis Randall secured the points for the Shopmates as Ryan Baxter replied for the Flourmen.

That came after Konde’s brace earned Raunds a 2-1 victory at London Tigers last Saturday while Whitworth had drawn 2-2 with Buckingham Athletic with Cairo Taylor and Jacob Thompson on target.

Burton Park Wanderers’ revival under returning boss Daren Young continued with a 3-0 success at Holmer Green, courtesy of goals from Conor Bird, Brian Farrell and Boyd Lyons.

Rushden & Higham United, meanwhile, lost 4-1 at ON Chenecks with David Hunt scoring the consolation but bounced back last night (Wednesday) with a 1-0 success at Eaton Socon thanks to an Alfie Taylor penalty.

Wellingborough Town are back in Isuzu FA Vase action this weekend.

The Doughboys have reached the first round proper and face a tough trip to Worcester City as they bid to keep their run going on Saturday.

They go into the clash having suffered a second successive defeat in the United Counties League Premier Division South on Tuesday night.

A Lloyd Buckby goal proved to be in vain as the Doughboys were beaten 5-1 by second-placed Newport Pagnell Town at the Dog & Duck.

Both Desborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians slipped to defeats at the weekend.

Ar Tarn lost 2-0 at home to MK Irish while bottom side Corinthians were beaten 2-1 at GNG Oadby Town, Dominic Page on target for Corinthians.