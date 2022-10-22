Maxwell keen to make moves to strengthen Diamonds’ squad
Richard Maxwell says AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be working hard to bring in some reinforcements to boost the squad after they suffered another defeat in the Southern League Premier Central.
Two second-half goals condemned Diamonds to their ninth loss of the campaign as they were beaten 2-0 at Mickleover Sports.
The latest setback leaves Diamonds still in the bottom two of the table and four points adrift of safety.
And, as he assessed the defeat, Maxwell conceded new faces are needed.
“It was a tough game for us, Mickleover played very well on their pitch,” the Diamonds boss said.
“Out of possession, I thought the boys put in a very good shift and we went in at 0-0 which was excellent from where we were.
“We tried to tweak it and it looked like it might drive results to begin with but we have then conceded a couple of goals, which looked like they were coming.
“We didn’t offer enough going forward and we are looking to bring in some additions to help the squad.
“We are a small squad so when we have injuries or suspensions then it’s going to hurt our capabilities.
“The changes we have had to make with the squad has made it a bit topsy-turvy and that hasn’t helped us.
“But we will work hard on that and try to get the additions that will help and strengthen the squad.”
Diamonds are back in action on Tuesday night when they make the trip to take on third-placed Leiston who were held to a 1-1 draw by Stourbridge this weekend.