Maxwell confirmed as Diamonds' new permanent manager

Richard Maxwell has been confirmed as the new manager of AFC Rushden & Diamonds

The club’s Under-23s manager has been handed the first-team job on a permanent basis after he had taken interim charge following the departure of Andy Burgess and has stepped down from his role on the board at Hayden Road as the head of football development to focus on the first-team role.

Maxwell was at the helm for last Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to Tamworth in the third qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy but then guided Diamonds to their second win of the season in the Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday night as they defeated second-placed Nuneaton Borough 2-1 at Hayden Road.

That victory lifted Diamonds off the bottom of the table and the performance and result clearly threw Maxwell right into the equation for the permanent role.

His first official game in charge of the first-team will be on Saturday as Diamonds entertain Redditch United.

In a statement, Diamonds said: “AFC Rushden & Diamonds are pleased to announce that, following a short but successful interim period, Richard Maxwell will continue to lead the first team on an ongoing basis.

“The response of the players and, in turn, fans to rekindle the spirit of togetherness across the club was on display at the last two home matches and we look forward to continuing that this Saturday at home against Redditch United where we welcome a number of guests across our women’s and girls teams.

“Richard, himself a UEFA B qualified coach, will work with the support of both Howard Willmott (UEFA A) and Gary Moss (UEFA B).

“Richard has stepped down from his role on the Board of the Club to focus purely on leading the senior team.”

Having had his appointment confirmed, Maxwell said: “It was an easy decision to say yes, being a boyhood fan and having been involved in the club’s community, walking football and academy.

"The players have shown real passion, desire, and importantly re-connection with the fans around the ground.

"I encourage all fans and members to join us home and or away, let’s get behind the players and be our 12th man on the pitch.”