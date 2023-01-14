The news of the postponement was confirmed at 10am with the Latimer Park pitch left waterlogged following heavy rain overnight.

The Poppies haven't been able to play a home game since December 6 and will try again next weekend when they are due to host Curzon Ashton on January 21.

In between, Kettering are due to head to fellow strugglers AFC Telford United for a rearranged game on Tuesday night.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ home clash with Rushall Olympic has also been called off.

A 9am pitch inspection took place at Hayden Road following heavy rain overnight and the Southern League Premier Central match has been postponed due to a waterlogged surface.

The game will now be rescheduled on a date to be confirmed while Diamonds’ next match is due to be at Bromsgrove Sporting next Saturday (January 21).

There is good news for Corby Town, however, as their Northern Premier League Midlands match at Cambridge City is on following a morning inspection.

