Managerless Poppies’ worrying slide continues as Redditch romp to easy victory

Director of football Fabian Forde (far left) and owner George Akhtar (far right) watch on as Kettering are hammered at Redditch (Picture: Peter Short)

Moments before the Saturday night announcement that Simon Hollyhead was no longer manager of Kettering Town, the Poppies put in another abject performance that led to a 4-0 thrashing by Redditch United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Once the news of why Hollyhead was absent at the Valley Stadium became public, it was easy to understand the directionless and flawed showing - but that shouldn't used as an excuse by the players, who should be playing for their futures if not for the badge.

Assistants Elijah Bada, Terry Thompson and Nathan Koo-Booth were given the task of assembling the side for a fixture that Kettering have always found difficult.

Of the past eight league visits to the Worcestershire side, Kettering have only came back with eight of a possible 24 points - and within four minutes of the match, that record was only ever going to be extended.

Jason Alexander can only watch as Redditch make it 4-0 from the penalty spot (Picture: Peter Short)

Danny King pick-pocketed the ball from Aksum White who should have cleared his lines earlier, before cutting inside from the by line and shooting.

The ball took a wicked deflection which saw it loop high into the air and over the helpless Jason Alexander.

Redditch's high press was stiffling Kettering who's only outlet was launching the ball forward to the lone, stand-in striker Eddie Oppong.

It did create a chance on 16 minutes when Oppong ran onto a long ball before taking a touch and shooting, but a red shirt blocked it out for a corner.

It was another miserable afternoon for the Kettering Town fans (Picture: Peter Short)

Teenage goalkeeper Tyrese Warmington, who is just 18, then showed incredible bravery on 27 minutes to dive at the feet of the galloping Wes York who was sure to score had he have knocked the ball beyond him.

Just when Kettering felt that they had a foothold in the game, Redditch threw in a sucker punch before half time.

A long free kick reached the right corner of the field which King was able to bring down before a single pass across the face of goal evaded a number of Kettering defenders - waiting at the far post was Fabien Reynolds to slot home from close range.

Kicking downhill and throwing Callum Powell and new signing Lewis Putman onto the field did give brief hope of a comeback.

Stand-in boss Elijah Bada chats with Wes York (Picture: Peter Short)

But that hope was snuffed out seven minutes after the restart when a Liam Loughlan rapier like pass found Reynolds in the area who calmly laid it on a plate for captain Reece Flanigan to bury into the corner.

By now Kettering shoulders were firmly on the floor and teamwork was non existent as Powell tried three times to score a solo wonder goal when a pass was always the better option.

He blazed over on 56 minutes from a tight angle. Putman was denied by a sensational block from keeper Warmington on 71 minutes at close range.

With more than half of Kettering's away following already leaving the ground, Redditch added their fourth on 79 minutes.

For the second game in a row Anthony Stewart gave away a penalty, this time for a handball.

Flanigan danced his way up to the ball before putting the spot kick beyond Alexander who guessed the right way.

Assistant Bada was asked to faced the media after the final whistle and when asked if he thought Hollyhead would be back in the dugout on Tuesday night against the Puritans, he responded: "Hopefully, as he's away for personal reasons, but hopefully that's the plan.”

That suggested even he wasn't aware that his colleague had already stepped away from the club.

At least Hollyhead will be spared the bearpit of Banbury United on Tuesday - returning to his former club whom he left to join the Poppies.

Unfortunately for the Kettering players and their fans, there is no such luck and it is very difficult to see how a turnaround of fortunes can happen during this tumultuous period.