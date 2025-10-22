Managerless Poppies rediscover their winning touch as Banbury are beaten

Wes York runs away to celebrate after firing Kettering Town into the lead at Banbury United (Picture: Peter Short)

Managerless Kettering Town showed the fight that has been lacking of late to grab a 2-0 victory at struggling Banbury United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday.

News off the field has dominated the headlines when it comes to the Poppies recently, so it's a welcome pleasure for fans to enjoy watching their team again.

The win sees the Poppies rise to ninth in the table, and they are just a point behind fifth-placed Real Bedford.

In the stands watching was former Stourbridge manager Liam McDonald who is favourite to take over the Kettering hot-seat following last week’s resignation of Simon Hollyhead.

Callum Powell gets a shot off (Picture: Peter Short)

But regardless of who was watching it was important for Kettering to regain some pride, especially after the 4-0 evisceration at Redditch United at the weekend.

Callum Powell stung the hands of keeper Jack Harding on 10 minutes whilst his partner up front Wes York was running on to long balls and sending in crosses, but there were few options in a blue shirt to find.

At the other end Peter Abimbola wasted a great chance as he hammered over.

Kettering had three corners in quick succession at the end of the half, and it proved to third time lucky as the final one was half-parried by Harding.

Wes York fires home Kettering Town's opener at Banbury United (Picture: Peter Short)

Will Glennon, recalled to the starting line-up, picked up the ball and sent it back across goal for York riflle into the roof of the net from close range.

The Puritans came out the better side at the start of the second half, and Abimbola had another effort from inside the area that only just went over the bar on 52 minutes, and Jonathan Lawson then had a low shot well saved by Poppies keeper Jason Alexander.

With Banbury increasingly penning Kettering in, there were few outlets for Powell and York to run on to, but substutite Eddie Oppong did get a chance, only to shoot narrowly wide on 75 minutes.

There were late calls for a penalty for Banbury on 82 and 84 minutes and Powell could have put the game to bed on 86 minutes, but Harding was off his line quckly to deby the Kettering winger.

Tuesday's win was a big relief for Kettering's players (Picture: Peter Short)

Moments later, Chris Wreh ballooned the ball over the bar from a yard out in what was a huge let off for the Poppies.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Banbury had a late free kick and goalkeeper Harding went forward as they strived for an equaliser.

But the ball was cleared to Ismael Fatadjo, and he kept his cool to calmly pick out Powell who did the rest and scored to seal the victory.

With the rot now thankfully stopped, Kettering return to Latimer Park on Saturday to take on Needham Market.