Manager Setchell's 'over the moon' as Steelmen start league season with win

Tristan Thompson-Matthews took the applause after scoring (picture: David Tilley)

​Gary Setchell was 'over the moon' with his Corby Town side's 2-0 opening-day victory last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Steelmen secured an impressive away win in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division match-up as they saw off Hinckley Leicester Road thanks to goals from Fletcher Toll and Tristan Thompson-Matthews.

And Setchell said: "I'm over the moon.

"It was a tough game, especially after the two cup ties against Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tough game against a good side and they moved the ball really well, but our guys stood up to it.

"Although they had a lot of possession and looked like they were dominating the game for periods, they didn't really trouble our goalkeeper too much.

"Even though we weren't great in the first half, we could have probably gone in one or two nil up. We were a bit wasteful.

"I said at half-time that the game would be decided by a bit of magic and it was an unbelievable run from Jordan O'Brien and he's put it in the area. That was why we signed Fletcher Toll because he gets in those positions where he can score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a real art, being able to score goals, and it's gone in off his thigh or his knee. Some people would have tried to bring it down but he just guided it goalwards and it's a brilliant finish.

"Then Tristan, who I was taking off, has put one in the top corner, which he deserves because he always gives maximum effort and he tries stuff. He's started adding goals to his game in pre-season and he's started the season with another goal so hopefully he can get himself into double figures.

"I thought the subs all came on and did well. They all played a part.

"We've got a good 16, 17 players and all the lads on the bench are first-team players. It's what having a squad is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would have lost last weekend's game last year and that's why we made the signings we made.

"We looked really comfortable at the back and we always felt we could nick a goal.

"Up to 65 minutes it was ebbing and flowing.

"The Rushden games were wars but that was a football game and we came out the right side of it.

"I don't think we played brilliantly but people can see there was heart and the crowd are definitely going to come along to games and support us this season.

"We certainly want to give them something to shout about."

The Steelmen are back in action on Wednesday night as they host Rugby Town, but Setchell’s side don’t play this weekend as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by AFC Rushden & Diamonds.