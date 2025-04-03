Manager Lavery looking to Loza to prove attacking spark for shot-shy Kettering Town

Jamar Loza is action for Kettering Town at Stamford on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery is hoping new signing Jamar Loza will provide the attacking spark his team desperately needs in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title race run-in.

Loza was signed from last week from league rivals Leiston and went straight into the starting line-up for Saturday's trip to Stamford, which ended in a 1-1 draw as the home side netted a dramatic equaliser nine minutes into stoppage time.

The former Norwich City striker didn't mark his debut with a goal, but Lavery felt he did add something different to his team's attacking play, which has become an issue as the goals, and attempts on goal, have dried up in recent weeks.

Jonny Edwards and Nile Ranger were both prolific earlier in the season, but have been struggling to find their best form since the turn of the year.

And the Poppies boss is keeping his fingers crossed that Loza will deliver the attacking impetus his team needs.

"On Saturday we played Jonny up there, then we took him off and put Nile on, and Nile didn't have a shot," said Lavery.

"The only bright spark was Loza, I thought his debut was class and he probably could have scored in the second half.

"He was the bright spark for us, but we didn't really use him in that second half.

"He was the difference for us in the first half, and he is a good signing for us going forward for these last five games.

"We controlled the game in the first half, and got a goal up, but we didn't look like we were going to score after half-time.

"It is a concern of mine with all the forwards we have in the building, but at the moment it is just not working."

Stamford's last-gasp equaliser saw the Poppies slide to fourth in the table, and three points adrift of new leaders Bedford Town with five matches of the season remaining.

They are a point behind second and third-placed AFC Telford United and Halesowen Town.

The Poppies do have a more favourable run-in than their title rivals, starting with Saturday's home date with relegation-threatened Hitchin Town (ko 3pm), and Lavery believes promotion is still there for his side if they can regain their winning form from earlier in the season.

"I still think there are going to be loads of twists and turns," said the Poppies manager. "I think if we win our five games, then you win it, but at the minute we are not winning games comfortably.

"It is always 1-0 or by the odd goal, and we need to put teams to the sword and get two or three goals, but at ther minute it doesn't seem like we are going to do that.

"With the attacking players we have it is just not falling for us."

After the date with Hitchin, the Poppies play four teams currently placed 11th or below in the table, including already-relegated Biggleswade Town.