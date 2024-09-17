Maldon & Tiptree FA Trophy clash is ‘50/50’ says Steelmen boss Setchell

Corby Town manager Gary Setchell is expecting a difficult test in Essex on Saturday (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

​Corby Town boss Gary Setchell believes Saturday's FA Trophy clash at Maldon & Tiptree is a '50/50 game'.

Essex-based Maldon also play at Step 4, and have enjoyed a decent start to the Isthmian League North Division season.

They currently sit 11th in the table, having won two and drawn one of their five league matches to date, but they will go into the clash against the Steelmen off the back of a thumping 4-1 home defeat to Felixstowe & Walton United on Monday night.

Corby were 3-0 winners at struggling Lye Town on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten record in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

They sit seven points clear at the top, are unbeaten over 90 minutes this season, and will go into the game as favourites – but Setchell is expecting a testing afternoon.

"We will go Maldon and try and get a result, and then obviously we are away to Coventry Sphinx (in the league) which will be another really tough game.

"I am not overjoyed at the Trophy draw, as you would always want to be at home.

"Maldon & Tiptree will be over the moon at being at home, and that is a long way for some of our players, and the Leicester-based players will have to get over that travel.

"Then there is the fact they are a good side as well, they are in and around the play-off places in their division so I am expecting a really tough game.

"I think it is probably a 50/50 game and hopefully we can come out on the right side of it and then get a home draw in the round after."

If Corby are to come out on top then they may well need striker Fletcher Toll to pack his shooting boots.

The 20-year-old scored two more goals at Lye last weekend to take his season tally to nine.

Setchell has been impressed with the young front man who was signed from Downham Town after a goal-laden stint there.

"Fletch scored two great goals, and he probably could have had three or four if he is being honest," said the Corby boss.

"But his work-rate and getting in the right positions is second to none.

"I think that is nine goals he has this season, and I would have just liked him to have got his hat-trick at the end when he went through."