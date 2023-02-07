The 19-year-old midfielder has been an impressive performer since joining the Poppies on loan from the Sky Bet Championship club.

Maguire has scored three goals in seven appearances and has been on target in the last two games as Kettering claimed wins over Boston United and Banbury United.

It has now been confirmed that he will remain at Latimer Park for the rest of the season while further good news for Lee Glover has seen Derby County goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes and Brackley Town defender Josh Flanagan also extend their loan stays with the club.

Lee Glover has secured a deal to keep Frankie Maguire on loan at Kettering Town from Sheffield United for the remainder of the season. Picture by Peter Short