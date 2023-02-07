Maguire to stay on with Poppies as loan deals are extended
Kettering Town have extended the loan deals of three players, including Sheffield United starlet Frankie Maguire.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been an impressive performer since joining the Poppies on loan from the Sky Bet Championship club.
Maguire has scored three goals in seven appearances and has been on target in the last two games as Kettering claimed wins over Boston United and Banbury United.
It has now been confirmed that he will remain at Latimer Park for the rest of the season while further good news for Lee Glover has seen Derby County goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes and Brackley Town defender Josh Flanagan also extend their loan stays with the club.
Meanwhile, strike Jordan Graham has now joined Southern League Premier Central club Hednesford Town on loan.