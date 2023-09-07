Watch more videos on Shots!

Goals from Owen Brooks and Aiden Garside ensured the Flourmen maintained their perfect start to the Spartan South Midlands League Division One season.

The seventh win from as many matches came after Whitworth had secured a 2-1 victory over Buckingham FC at the weekend with two goals from Cairo Taylor proving decisive.

The Flourmen’s perfect record sees them sitting on top of the table and six points clear of second-placed Ampthill Town.

It’s been a good few days for Rothwell Corinthians as they followed up a 4-2 win over Royston Town U23 with a 2-2 draw at Rushden & Higham United on Tuesday evening.

Lamin Jammeh (2), Aidan Smith and Elliot Granger were on target in Saturday’s win before they shared the spoils with the Lankies at Hayden Road.

That draw also made it four points from the last two games for Rushden after they won 4-0 at Burton Park Wanderers last weekend.

David Hunt led the way with a brace while Charlie Dolden and Mason Jackson were also on target in the Lankies’ comfortable victory.

Wanderers shipped four goals again on Tuesday evening when they lost 4-1 to ON Chenecks at Latimer Park despite taking an early lead through James Crabb.

It’s been a mixed week for Raunds Town as they bounced back from a 6-2 home loss to Cranfield United at the weekend with a 3-0 victory at Eaton Socon on Tuesday night.

Tyrone Konde, Ryan Lovell and Owen Wells sealed the points in midweek to leave the Shopmates sitting in eighth place in the table.

Whitworth will be bidding for an eighth win in a row this weekend when they host Cranfield.

There’s a local derby at Kiln Park as Raunds entertain Rushden & Higham while Burton Park Wanderers take on Winslow United at Latimer Park and Corinthians travel to Langford.

Irchester United will also be back in action for the first time since August 22 when they head to ON Chenecks.