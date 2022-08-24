Maddison on board as Steelmen gear up for Cambridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Town celebrate Michael Jacklin's winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 success at Yaxley. Picture by David Tilley

The Steelmen are bidding to make it four wins from as many matches in the Northern Premier League Midlands after they maintained their perfect start with a 2-1 success at Yaxley on Saturday.

That victory had taken them to the top of the early standings, although they were overtaken by both Stamford and Halesowen Town on goal difference after both teams won last night.

And, with the likes of Tsaguim Florian and Tristan Dunkley serving suspensions, manager Lee Attenborough has moved to bolster his squad with the addition of midfielder Tom Maddison from Stamford.

Maddison captained Carlton for three seasons and has also enjoyed time with Grantham Town, Coalville Town and Kidsgrove Athletic, among others.

He joined Stamford in the summer but has now decided to link up with the Steelmen.

“Maddo is a player I’ve been after since the start of the summer,” Attenborough said.

"He is an aggressive ball winning central midfielder, powerful in the air, good in both boxes and very tidy on the ball. His experience will improve us and he ticks all the boxes.

“He’s captained Carlton Town for the last three seasons at this level and is a real leader.

"He decided to make the move to Stamford earlier in the summer but for a variety of reasons, it has not worked out for him there.

“As soon as I got wind he was potentially available, I jumped all over the opportunity to bring him to Steel Park.

"He leaves nothing out on the pitch and I feel the supporters are going to love having another player that plays with their heart on their sleeve and gives everything for the badge.”