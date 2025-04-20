Loza strike keeps Poppies in the title frame as they squeeze past Royston Town

Jamar Loza celebrates his match winning goal for Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town are doing all they can to stay in touch with leaders Bedford Town, picking up the three points with a dour 1-0 victory against Royston Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

At Bedford, the Eagles managed to hang on to a 2-1 lead against play-off chasing Stratford Town, meaning it's as you were with now only two games of the regular season remaining.

In a game of very few clearcut chances, it took a freak goal to seal the points.

Former Poppy James Brighton sent what seemed a straight-forward back pass towards Tommy Dixon-Hodge on 40 minutes, but unable to pick up the ball, he was pick-pocketed on the byline by Jamar Loza who was able to stay composed and pass the ball over the line at the tightest of angles!

Action from Kettering Town's 1-0 win over Royston Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Loza claimed he put spin on the ball, those that have seen the Latimer Park surface will know the ‘Burton bobble’ took it over the line!

Before the goal Royston had had the best chance when Kian Harness's header needed to be palmed away at the near post by Dan Jezeph on 11 minutes.

Luke Warner-Eley also had an attempt go well wide on 28 minutes despite no red shirts around him.

The second half was even less action packed, with the Poppies needing some luck to keep Royston at bay - with the win and dry surface making predicting the ball's path almost impossible!

Jamar Loza's effort from a tight angle rolls over the line (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering did create a chase 10 minutes into the second half via man of the match Loza who burst down the left before cutting the ball back to the box towards Sam McLintock, but the midfielder couldn't apply the finish.

The Crows had a number of corners that weren't taken advantage of, whilst Ben Weyman could only shoot straight at Jezeph with their only attempt on goal in the half.

Substitute Jonathan Edwards blazed over late on when passing across the face of goal might have been the better option on 85 minutes.

Nerves then began to jangle with 11 minutes of stoppage time announced.

A final corner right at the death with substitute keeper Reuben Rabstein running inside the area gave flashbacks to late the drama at Stamford three weeks ago.

But Weyman could only head the ball into the stands and the points were sealed.

Results are all that matter at the moment.

However, with the prospects of play-offs looking more and more likely, the style of play and consistency in squad selection must firmly be part of Richard Lavery's plans.

But this has been a crazy league campaign and no one would bet on another twist happen in the next seven days.

Kettering make the short trip to bottom of the table Biggleswade Town on Easter Monday in a quick-turnaround before the final game of the season against Barwell on Saturday at Latimer Park.

Whoever holds their nerve now deserves to be crowned champions.