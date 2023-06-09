Leese has arrived as Kettering Town’s new boss having left Enfield Town at the end of last season following a six-year stint with the Isthmian League Premier Division club.

Before that, he spent 11 seasons as manager at Chesham United. While he may be 60 years old, you could hardly label Leese as a journeyman.

“I do think I am incredibly loyal,” Leese said when asked about his ability to hold down jobs for lengthy spells.

New Poppies boss Andy Leese had the chance to mingle with fans after he was officially unveiled. Picture by Ed Palmer

“And I demand the same from those I work with such as players and management staff. Loyalty is something I really major in.

“As for not being sacked, I’d have to think about that one!

“When a club says to you ‘we’re going to move in a different direction’ then you don’t always have a choice!

“But I do think my record would stand up against anybody’s scrutiny at the level I have been at, which is this one (Step 3) and the one below it for a long period of time.

“I am proud of that and I think that’s what helped land the role here.”

Leese’s immediate focus will be on assembling a squad for next season as the Poppies head back into the Southern League Premier Central.

The new Kettering boss admits the club are a number of weeks behind other teams following the change in management.

The Poppies had already confirmed that they had agreed terms with Gary Stohrer, Sam Bennett, Lewis White and George Forsyth while Glover was still in charge.

But Leese insists he is ready to play a “patient game” when it comes to recruitment.

“I have already said it to the board, we are running anything between three or four weeks behind everyone else,” the new Poppies manager added.

“The key job for me over the next few days is to get round and talk to the existing squad and determine who is staying.

“I know some of the players, I don’t know all of them. But I am quite reassured with the discussions I have had so far that a good number want to stay.

“I don’t think there was too much wrong with the nucleus that was here last season, it was probably the away form that affected the outcome the most.

“But there will be an opportunity to bring players in and maybe not just players based around the locality but players I know as well who will want to come and play for the club.

“We are a little bit behind the eight ball but it’s a patient game you have to play.

“July is always important because you get the fallout of players from the levels above when the PFA list of released players comes out.

