Loss to the leaders is 'hard to take' for Corby Town boss Mills

Corby Town goalkeeper Ben Heath punches the ball clear during the 2-0 defeat to Ilkeston Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills admitted it was another “hard one to take” as Corby Town were beaten 2-0 by Northern Premier League Midlands leaders Ilkeston Town at Steel Park.

The Steelmen turned in another battling display but were ultimately undone by a goal in each half, both scored by Zak Goodson for the visitors.

The loss came a week on from a 3-2 defeat at another of the league’s high-flyers Chasetown, another game in which boss Mills felt his team deserved more for their efforts.

“That’s two weeks running where it’s been hard to take,” the Steelmen boss said.

“I didn’t think there was anything in the game really. The conditions didn’t help but you have to deal with it.

“They worked hard. It was difficult for them out there. The pitch is bobbly and the wind was bad. It was a case of playing the conditions the best you can.

“They have worked hard and, performance wise, I couldn’t ask for more than they gave me.

“The ball didn’t quite drop for us in the first half and Jordan O'Brien had the best chance for us in the second half to equalise. Those types of opportunities are the ones you have to take in games like this. It’s little things that cost you.

“The lads battled and battled and we switched off for the first goal where the lad has got in round the back too easily for me. We were a goal down having started the game better than them.

“They are top and we are having such a poor season that we didn’t envisage at the start of the season and we are having to battle to try to get points.

“So, to say there was nothing in the game against the team at the top, it’s hard to take.

“Through sheer desire and our play in general, a draw probably would have been a fair result.”