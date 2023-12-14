Lorraine admits he sounds like a ‘broken record’ as Diamonds gear up for Spalding test

​​AFC Rushden & Diamonds assistant boss Tom Lorraine accepts he is beginning to sound 'like a broken record' after witnessing the Hayden Road outfit slide to a fourth successive 2-1 defeat in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday.

Skipper Will Jones could return this weekend

Rock-bottom Diamonds once again turned in an encouraging overall performance, but they were still on the wrong end of a 14th defeat in 16 matches this season.

The game hinged on a three-minute spell before the interval, with Lye netting both of their goals to secure a scarcely deserved 2-0 interval lead.

Rushden battled hard and did claim a goal back in the 88th minute through Cairo Taylor, but they were unable to force what would have been a deserved equaliser.

It was a result that has left Michael Harriman's side 10 points adrift of Gresley Rovers in 18th and safety.

Diamonds were denied the chance to put a stop to their losing run on Tuesday when they home date with Boldmere St Michael’s was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

That was a frustration as Saturday was another loss that was tough to take, with assistant boss Lorraine feeling Diamonds were the better team for much of the game.

“I know it sounds like a broken record, but we played very well again, and I think we were the best team for three quarters of the match," said Lorraine.

"Recent performances have been good but unless we turn those performances into goals it doesn’t matter. It’s points that matter.”

Things don't get any easier for Diamonds this Saturday when the visitors to Hayden Road are promotion hopefuls Spalding United, who are managed by former Rushden player Elliot Sandy.

The Tulips were without a game last weekend and are currently fourth in table, but they are just three points off the top with two games in hand. They drew 0-0 with title rivals Harborough Town last time out.

It’s the start of four very tough fixtures over the holiday period for the Diamonds, who travel to Sporting Khalsa on December 23, host Harborough on Boxing Day and then face a Northants derby at Corby Town on New Year's Day.

But Lorraine believes that Diamonds can start picking up points if they continue to play as they have in recent matches.

“We are still in the process of rebuilding the side, but we’ve matched leading clubs such as Anstey and Lye for large periods," he said.

"There is no reason why we can’t get something from teams like Spalding.”Spalding are unbeaten in their past four games, and have already beaten Rushden 2-0 this season, in the second game of the campaign back in August.

Diamonds were hoping to secure a loan signing of an exciting attacking midfielder this week and another striker is high on the list of priorities. Captain Will Jones might be back from injury earlier than expected so could be available for the clash with Spalding.

Pharrell Anderson missed the Lye Town defeat though injury and is likely to miss out at the weekend, while player manager Michael Harriman is looking after an Achilles tendon injury.

There has also been signing news, with Luca Purse making his debut on Saturday following his move from county neighbours Kettering Town last week.