We were excellent, says Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks once again piled the praise on his in-form AFC Rushden & Diamonds team after an “excellent” performance in last night’s (Tuesday) 4-0 success at Aylesbury FC.

Captain Liam Dolman scored twice while Tom Lorraine and Ben Farrell were also on target as Diamonds claimed their second 4-0 away win of the week having won by the same scoreline at Fleet Town on Saturday.

The victory saw Peaks’ team move three points clear at the top of the Evo-Stik South League East as they extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches while claiming an 11th clean sheet in the same period.

Last night’s game was a re-arranged fixture after the original game had been postponed last month with Aylesbury, at the time, claiming the decision to call off the match had been influenced by the Diamonds managerial staff.

And Peaks admitted he didn’t need to say much to his players in his pre-match team talk last night.

“I thought we were excellent from start to finish,” he said.

“There had been a bit said by them about the original game when they believed we wanted it to be postponed and that we wouldn’t fancy it on a Tuesday night.

“But the lads were on it from the start. I could sense it in the warm-up and, to be honest, we didn’t need to say a lot to them.

“We scored another early goal and we didn’t look back. It was another very good performance.”

Peaks, meanwhile, admitted he is “enjoying” his team’s fine form of late.

“I am really pleased with how we are going,” the Diamonds boss added.

“When we dropped some points earlier in the season and dropped to seventh or eighth in the table, I said then that I had massive faith in this group that they were capable of going on a good run of form and that’s what we have done.

“I am realistic enough to know that we will probably have a blip somewhere down the line. “But, for the moment, I am enjoying what we are doing.”

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road at the weekend as they entertain Uxbridge.