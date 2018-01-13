Table-topping Diamonds march on with comfortable away win

AFC Rushden & Diamonds maintained top spot in the Evo-Stik South League East with an impressive 4-0 success at Fleet Town.

The win extended Andy Peaks’ team’s unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches as they also recorded their 10th clean sheet in that same period.

Peaks gave Ben Diamond a start in attack with Ryan Robbins missing the game and Diamonds took an early lead when Ben Farrell curled home a 20-yard shot.

Joel Gyasi had appeals for a penalty waved away after that but the visitors did double their advantage two minutes before the break when Diamond headed home Luke Fairlamb’s cross.

And two goals in the space of six second-half minutes wrapped it up.

Gyasi got on the end of another Fairlamb delivery to make it 3-0 and man-of-the-match Fairlamb completed the scoring with an excellent free-kick after 65 minutes.

Diamonds, who are two points clear at the summit, are back in action on Tuesday night when they head to Aylesbury FC.