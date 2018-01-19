Table-topping Diamonds can't get carried away

AFC Rushden & Diamonds appear to be right on course for promotion in the Evo-Stik South League East.

But boss Andy Peaks insists no-one within the four walls of the home dressing-room at Hayden Road will be getting carried away.

Diamonds are now unbeaten in 14 matches and have kept 11 clean sheets in the same period after they picked up back-to-back 4-0 wins at Fleet Town and Aylesbury FC this week.

Peaks’ team now return home for clashes with Uxbridge tomorrow (Saturday) and Thame United next Tuesday night holding a three-point advantage ahead of Beaconsfield Town at the top of the table.

With their team in relentless form, Diamonds’ fans could be forgiven for believing that this could be the year the club takes the next step after two near-misses in the play-offs.

But Peaks is choosing to stay cautious for the time being.

“It sounds boring but we just have to take each game as it comes,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I went to watch Beaconsfield on Monday and they beat Moneyfields and there were two good teams on show.

“We have still got to play all the teams at the top again so there are some big games to come for everyone.

“We are in a great position but I have been around long enough to know that you can’t get carried away.

“Football can turn against you just as quickly as it turns in your favour.

“So it’s my job to keep the players’ feet on the ground but, at the same time, I want them to keep doing what they are doing and have that bit of arrogance about them as well.”

Given their incredible run of form, you’d think there are few areas in which an improvement is needed.

But, after being held to a 0-0 draw by Marlow in their most recent home game, Peaks knows his team have some work to do as they bid to maintain their charge.

“You are always looking to improve and there are always things to work on,” he added.

“We have had two very good results on the road and the key to those has been getting an early goal.

“Now we have back-to-back home games and the last time we were at home, we struggled to break Marlow down and ended up drawing 0-0.

“So our focus in the build-up to this weekend will be on looking at how we can break these teams down on our own pitch."