Steve's Steelmen must keep pushing

Steve Kinniburgh knows Corby Town must push for another three points when they take on Cambridge City at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen returned to action with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Coleshill Town on Boxing Day as they stayed in touch with the top two in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central.

Corby will start the weekend six points adrift of leaders Peterborough Sports and three behind second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting, although they have a game in hand on both.

And Kinniburgh knows there is little room for error for his team, who will complete their festive fixtures with a short trip to Yaxley on New Year’s Day.

“We are at home again so we will look to come back and get the result and keep on the front foot,” Kinniburgh said.

“I said a while back that a point here and a point there probably isn’t going to be enough.

“We need to push for the three points every time and that’s going to be the biggest challenge.

“Sometimes you scrape a point away from home when you haven’t played very well and, even if you do that, you are going to be disappointed.

“We have just got to keep going and as long as we keep battling away then we will always be hopeful of picking up a positive result.”

The Steelmen will be checking up on the fitness of right-back Miles Smith and midfielder Ben Bradshaw who were both forced off during the win over Coleshill.