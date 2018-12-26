Steelmen seeking a maximum festive haul

Steve Kinniburgh says Corby Town will targeting maximum points from their three matches in a space of a week.

The Steelmen are set to return to action this afternoon when they take on Coleshill Town at Steel Park (3pm), having had their clash at Welwyn Garden City postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

An inactive weekend meant Kinniburgh and his players could only watch on as Evo-Stik League South Division One Central leaders Peterborough Sports moved six points clear of them while second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting now have a four-point advantage over the Steelmen.

The likes of Berkhamsted, Didcot Town, Coleshill and Thame United all closed the gap on Corby as well to ensure the Christmas period becomes even more important for Kinniburgh’s team.

Today’s game is followed by another home clash with Cambridge City on Saturday before they make the short trip to Yaxley for the first game of 2019.

And Kinniburgh believes his team will be up for the challenge.

“Boxing Day is always a big game regardless of who you are playing,” the Steelmen boss said.

“It is that bit bigger because you are going to have fans coming out in their numbers to support the team.

“But it’s also one of those games where you never really know what will happen. It comes down to who prepares properly.

“This is the first of three games in a week for us and we will be doing all we can to pick up maximum points.

“At the moment, we are doing the chasing and we have got to make sure we keep doing our bit and hope that the others slip up somewhere along the line.

“We aren’t even halfway through the season yet so all the players can do at the moment is keep plugging away and picking up points.

“It’s building up nicely and the teams below us are also coming into good form at a crucial stage of the season.

“We just have to make sure that, once the new year is here, we are still in and around things.”