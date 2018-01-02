Steelmen 'have plenty to work on' after another loss

Steve Kinniburgh knows Corby Town have “plenty to work on” after they were condemned to a third defeat in a row on New Year’s Day.

An early Luke Keen header proved to be enough for Bedworth United to claim a 1-0 success at Steel Park.

Action from the Steelmen's New Year's Day loss

The loss saw the Steelmen drop to sixth place in the Evo-Stik League South with the teams around them in the hunt for the play-offs all having at least two games in hand on them.

Corby’s next game is at struggling Carlton Town on Saturday and Kinniburgh felt his time could have done with a bit more luck as they slipped to defeat to Bedworth.

“I am still not sure now how we didn’t score,” the Steelmen caretaker-manager said.

“It’s beyond belief that we didn’t find a goal, particularly in the second half.

“I think it was a case of us not having lady luck with us.

“But it’s obviously concerning because that is three defeats in a row in six days for us now.

“It has not been a good for us and it has given us plenty to work on.

“We can only look at the next game and then we don’t have one scheduled for a week on Saturday (January 13) so that will give us the chance to get some work done on the training ground.”

Corby will now be without midfielder Ben Bradshaw after Kinniburgh confirmed he has returned to parent club Kettering Town following a three-month loan stint at Steel Park.

And that may mean the caretaker-boss has to go in search of a fresh face or two.

“Ben has gone back to Kettering so that is one body that we have lost,” he added.

“It may have to be case that we have a good look to see what is out there now because you only need to lose one or two to injury and things will become really stretched.”