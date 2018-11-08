Steelmen and Ar Tarn beaten in Hillier Cup

Corby Town manager Steve Kinniburgh made a number of changes as his team were knocked out of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup
Corby Town and Desborough Town were both knocked out of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup last night (Wednesday).

A much-changed Steelmen line-up suffered a 4-0 defeat to Vanarama National League North side Brackley Town in their quarter-final clash at Steel Park while Ar Tarn went down 2-0 to Brackley Town Saints at the R Inn Stadium.
Corby boss Steve Kinniburgh rang the changes ahead of his team’s big Evo-Stik League South Division One Central clash at Peterborough Sports this weekend.
And goals from Gareth Dean, Daniel Nti (2) and Shaun Jeffers sent Brackley through.
Kinniburgh said: “We gave an opportunity to a few of the boys who have been on the fringes and I thought two or three of them made a point and showed they are pushing for the starting 11.
“They came here with a strong squad and I thought we competed but we lost three set-pieces, which is a bit disappointing.
“Overall, I am disappointed to go out of the cup but I was pleased with some individual performances.”
The two Brackley sides join Cogenhoe United and AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the last four of the competition.