Return to winning ways leaves Kinniburgh 'absolutely delighted'

Steve Kinniburgh was “absolutely delighted” after Corby Town ended their six-game losing streak with a 2-0 success over Loughborough Dynamo at Steel Park.

Second-half goals from Phil Trainer and substitute Jordon Crawford, which came after Steven Leslie had seen a penalty saved, got the Steelmen back to winning ways after a poor run in the Evo-Stik League South.

Paul Malone gets up to win a header at Steel Park

Caretaker-manager Kinniburgh revealed there were “a few choice words” said in the home dressing-room at half-time after a poor first-half display.

But he was happy with the reaction as Corby stayed within seven points of the play-off places.

“I am absolutely delighted, it’s great to finally get that win and get over the line,” Kinniburgh said.

“That first 45 minutes was possibly the worst I have ever been involved in in football but we say that and we went in at 0-0 so we can still take that positive after being so poor.

Connor Kennedy holds a challenge from a Loughborough player

“We had a few choice words to say at half-time with the players and I think it was maybe the first time the new players had seen that side, which I don’t think is a bad thing.

“And we went out in the second half and played like I know we can.

“Jordon Crawford came on and done his bit despite still being injured, Phil Trainer stood up, Paul Malone had one of his best games since he came back to the club and all over the pitch we were so much better.

“We have got that buzz back that we had a couple of months ago and that’s all it takes.

“Because we have changed five or six players around, it’s the first time they have won with us and that will boost their confidence.”

Kinniburgh piled further praise on Crawford who joined the action at the break, despite still struggling with an ankle injury.

And the caretaker-boss admitted he was forced to “take a gamble” by throwing the youngster on.

“Jordon is still in the recovery phase, you could see he went down a couple of times in the second half with the injury but he’s getting better,” Kinniburgh added.

“I had to take a gamble. I am learning new things having been in the job for a few months and learning when you can do things and not and I just felt we had to take that risk and put him in there because we needed that spark.

“All season Jordon has been that spark for us and I felt he could give us it again and he did.”