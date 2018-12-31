POPPIES V DIAMONDS - All you need to know for derby day

The new year kicks-off with a huge derby clash at Latimer Park as Kettering Town take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

Here is all the information you need ahead of the first-ever league meeting between the two clubs.

Where and when?

The match takes place at Kettering Town’s Latimer Park home in Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer on New Year’s Day with a 3pm kick-off. Turnstiles will open at 1.30pm.

Admission prices

Adults £10, concessions £6, under-16s £1. Kettering Town season tickets are valid for the game.

Segregation

Segregation will be in place for the match. Kettering Town fans will be housed at the Tin Hat End of the ground with AFC Rushden & Diamonds supporters have been allocated the BM Pallets End.

All reserved seats for Kettering supporters will be available while a small number of seats will be made available for Diamonds followers in the front row of the Directors Stand.

Poppies supporters will enter the ground through turnstiles 1 and 2 with Diamonds fans entering through turnstiles 3. The turnstiles will be segregated and there will be a police and steward presence.

Should the ground’s capacity be reached, the turnstiles will be closed.

Fans from both clubs are asked to follow instructions from police and stewards.

Car parking

Those with a parking permit will be allowed to park in the club’s main car park as normal. Alumasc have offered the use of their car park for the fixture and that will be available on a first come, first served basis until it is full. Once all spaces have been taken up, both home and away fans will have to find off-site parking.

Clubhouse

The clubhouse at Latimer Park will be restricted to home fans only. Food and drink will be available for visiting supporters in their allocated area of the ground.