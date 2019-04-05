Play-off place is sealed but now Corby want third spot

Corby Town secured their Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off place last weekend.

The Steelmen produced an impressive display as two goals from Joel Carta and one from Jordon Crawford sealed a 3-1 success over Berkhamsted at Steel Park.

That was enough to guarantee them a top-five finish with five games to go.

And they have another target in front of them as they prepare to head to Aylesbury United tomorrow (Saturday).

A win will guarantee that the Steelmen will finish no lower than third in the table and ensure they will definitely have home advantage for the play-off semi-final, which is due to be played on Wednesday, May 1.

Steve Kinniburgh’s team find themselves in an unusual situation with their title hopes gone but a play-off place secured, making their final matches of the regular campaign almost dead rubbers.

But the Corby boss wants his team to get third place in the bag.

And he is keen to ensure his players stay motivated and have the momentum behind them ahead of their shot at promotion.

“We have got mini targets we have set ourselves.

“Obviously we hit the first of those last weekend by securing a play-off place and the next one is to nail down that third place.

“So that is our motivation going into the game tomorrow.

“When you have five games left and there doesn’t seem to be a great deal to play for, you have to keep yourselves going and we are giving ourselves these little hurdles to get over before we cross the line.

“We need to secure third place and we have to make sure that our points-per-game ratio is good enough to ensure we can be promoted should we win the play-offs.

“Overall, we have just got to keep going.

“We need to have some momentum going into the play-offs and this is a good opportunity for the players to show their character.

“Can they keep themselves motivated right up until the end of the season?

“That’s the question they have to answer and it’s up to me to make sure they answer it in the right way.”

Fans travelling to this weekend’s game are reminded that Aylesbury United play their home matches at Chesham United (HP5 1NE).