Diamonds showed a lot of resilience, says boss Peaks

Andy Peaks was pleased to see his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players show some “resilience” as they chalked up another win in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Joel Gyasi gave them a first-half lead at bottom club Arlesey Town who levelled things up early in the second half.

But a Ben Farrell penalty secured a 2-1 success for Peaks’ team who made it 16 league games without defeat to maintain a three-point lead at the top.

And while boss Peaks admitted his team can play better than they did in Bedfordshire, he was delighted to see them pick up another victory to maintain their push for promotion.

“It was always going to be a tough one,” the Diamonds manager said.

“They obviously haven't been on the best of runs and they are struggling but the conditions made things difficult.

“The key for us was to get three points and that’s what we got so I have got to be happy.

“We can play a lot better than we did, there's no question about that.

“But I thought the lads showed a lot of resilience after we conceded the goal and to come back and win after that was very pleasing.”

With second-placed Beaconsfield Town also victorious, it means Diamonds remain three points clear at the summit.

And Peaks added: “We are absolutely flying in the league.

“We remain in a good position and we just have to try to keep winning.

“The players are confident and they have shown they are willing to work hard and that’s all I can ask of them.”

