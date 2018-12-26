Diamonds must make home games count

Andy Peaks is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds will make their home games count as they prepare to take on St Neots Town this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Diamonds’ Boxing Day clash sees them return to Hayden Road after three away matches in a row.

But Peaks’ side came through them with a win and two draws, the latest of which was a 2-2 stalemate at Redditch United on Saturday.

Diamonds are now unbeaten in their last five matches and sit just outside the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off places on goal difference.

This afternoon’s clash is quickly followed by another home game against Biggleswade Town, who are one place below Diamonds but level on points with them, on Saturday.

And Peaks believes his team can make their recent draws at Redditch and Alvechurch “look even better” if they follow them up with two positive results on home soil.

“It’s nice to have back-to-back home games but the next one is St Neots and that’s what we are focused on,” the Diamonds manager said.

“We believe we have what it takes to get the three points and if we can do that then it will make the draws we have got away from home in the last two games look even better.

“We have played more away games than we have home and we are in a good position so we have to make sure we make these home matches count.”