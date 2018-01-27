Diamonds extend their lead with fine away win

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ superb run of form continued as they made it 15 Evo-Stik South League East matches without defeat with a superb 3-1 success at Moneyfields.

The win saw Andy Peaks’ team extend their lead at the top to three points with second-placed Beaconsfield Town having their game at Hanwell Town postponed.

Diamonds had Ryan Robbins back in the squad following a groin injury but he had to settle for a place on the bench with Ben Diamond continuing to partner Tom Lorraine in attack.

And the leaders made the perfect start when Diamond tapped in after good work from Luke Fairlamb.

The lead was doubled on 21 minutes when Lorraine latched onto a through-ball and slotted the ball past Steven Mowthorpe.

But the Moneyfields goalkeeper stopped it from being 3-0 just before the half-hour when, after Lewis Fennemore had been penalised for handball, Mowthorpe dived to his right keep out Liam Dolman’s penalty.

The half finished with two red cards, however. First, home defender Tyler Giddings was sent-off for a challenge on Fairlamb but the Diamonds winger followed for apparently kicking out.

With the numbers levelled at 10 apiece, Moneyfields start the second half well and Stephen Hutchings brought them back into it when his header evaded Ben Heath in the Diamonds goal.

But the two-goal advantage was restored when Diamond was fouled and Ben Farrell took over duties from the spot and was successful as he beat Mowthorpe from 12 yards.

Diamond had another effort ruled out after Joel Gyasi was caught offside in the build-up but it didn’t matter as Peaks’ team saw things out to secure another three points.