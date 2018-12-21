Diamonds boss Peaks hopes to have options for hectic spell

Andy Peaks is hoping to have plenty of options in front of him as AFC Rushden & Diamonds gear up for the hectic festive period.

It all starts for Diamonds when they head to Redditch United tomorrow (Saturday) before they take on St Neots Town at Hayden Road on Boxing Day while clashes with Biggleswade Town and local rivals Kettering Town round off a spell of four games in 12 days.

Peaks’ team were without a game in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division last weekend but still sit in fourth place after a highly impressive start to life at Step 3.

And the manager looks set to have some selection dilemmas to deal with.

Striker Ben Diamond and midfielder Jack Westbrook are both available again after suspension while the likes of captain Liam Dolman, frontman Jack Bowen, defender Jack Ashton and young Oxford United loanee Matt Berry-Hargreaves have had more time to overcome injuries.

And should the majority of those be fit for the Christmas period, Peaks admits the timing couldn’t be better.

“We will definitely have Ben and Jack back and we will be looking at it in training this week to see who else is available,” the Diamonds boss said.

“The free weekend gave everyone a chance to rest up and I would expect to have some others back in the squad.

“It’s a good thing, you want to see that competition for places.

“But it’s also a really busy time of the year.

“This weekend’s game is the first of four in a short space of time and every manager will be trying to utilise their squad.

“If I have got some key players back then it will only be a good thing for this spell.”

Peaks, meanwhile, is looking forward to a return to action tomorrow.

Diamonds go into their third away game in a row on the back of a four-match unbeaten run.

And Peaks added: “It’s been alright having a few days off but I think we are all looking forward to getting back out there.

“We have been on a nice little run, particularly away from home in the last couple of games.

“It’s another game on the road for us and we have to go there and make sure we get something.”