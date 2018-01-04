Diamonds bidding for a perfect 10

Andy Peaks insists AFC Rushden & Diamonds will “take nothing from granted” as they bid to make it a perfect 10 wins in a row this weekend.

Diamonds’ incredible charge in the Evo-Stik South League East continued over the festive period as a 3-1 success against Kempston Rovers on Boxing Day was followed by a 1-0 victory at Bedford Town on New Year’s Day, courtesy of Ben Farrell’s second-half strike.

That latest win saw Peaks’ side move five points clear at the top after a staggering run of nine league wins in a row, in which they conceded just two goals.

Diamonds will now be looking to push on in their bid for promotion when they entertain Marlow at Hayden Road this weekend.

But Peaks knows the only thing that will keep his team where they are is hard work.

“I have said right from the start that we can really look at the league table after Christmas and we are in a great position,” the Diamonds boss said.

“It is a fantastic run of form for us but we just have to keep going, take nothing for granted and work hard to stay where we are.

“It’s a case of taking each game as it comes and dealing with it on its own merit.

“And we have a tough one on Saturday. We went to Marlow on a Tuesday night in the middle of October and got a 4-2 win but, to be honest, that flattered us a little bit.

“They have some good attacking players and I am sure they will come here and have a go at us so that is something we have to be wary of.”

Diamonds were forced into changes for the win at Bedford with Liam Dolman ruled out through illness while fellow defender Blaize Punter was delayed in getting to the game.

It meant starts for Cameron Gilchrist and Jack Ashton, the latter’s being his first for Diamonds for over a year after recovering from a serious knee injury.

And Peaks added: “For me to lose someone like Liam is always a big blow.

“But to then have the chance to fill that void with someone with the capabilities that Jack has is very comforting.

“He is a real leader on the pitch and he produced exactly what we would have expected.

“He has battled back from a terrible injury, he’s got himself fit and he really looked the part again.”

Diamonds’ home clash tomorrow is followed by another next Tuesday night as they entertain Premier side Hitchin Town in the third round of the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup.

Peaks’ side have already knocked two higher-ranked teams out of the competition this seaon after wins over St Neots Town and local rivals Kettering Town.