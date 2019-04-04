Cobblers young guns impressing for the Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh has no doubts that Camron McWilliams and Jack Newell are destined for bigger and better things.

But, for the time being, the Corby Town manager believes the two Northampton Town youngsters are in the best place as they continue their development.

Full-back McWilliams and midfielder Newell have played key roles in helping the Steelmen to secure a play-off place in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central in recent weeks.

Both impressed again in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Berkhamsted at Steel Park, which came at the end of a week when the Cobblers offered Newell a professional contract after McWilliams had already signed his.

Steelmen boss Kinniburgh believes the two players are gaining “good experience” during their stint with the club and they are now signed up to stay on for the remainder of the campaign as Corby look for promotion.

“We have got them signed on until the end of the season and I think they have come on,” Kinniburgh said.

“When players get to this stage of their careers where they have done it at youth level you look at what the next step is.

“And those are the conversations I have been having with Northampton about giving these boys the exposure to adult football.

“I have no doubts these two are going to go and play at a much higher level than this but right now I think it is the best place for them.

“They are playing in front of a good crowd, it’s just up the road for them and it’s a good atmosphere for them to play in.

“But most importantly, it is getting them used to playing adult football week in and week out.

“I think the two boys are getting good experience here and they are getting a good understanding of what it takes to get to that level.

“They have been absolutely brilliant for us so I think it’s a partnership that is working well.”

Kinniburgh also piled the praise on Joel Carta after his two goals against Berkhamsted took him to 25 for the season in all competitions.

Carta joined the Steelmen last summer and has been a revelation ever since.

And Kinniburgh added: “This is the first season Joel has had at this level.

“He took a step up to come in and play with us and the role we have given him suits him.

“He arrives at the right time either at the edge of the box or in the area but his work, his touch and movement off the ball is great.

“He is having a fine season and 25 goals from midfield is quite incredible regardless of what level you are at."