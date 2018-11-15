Ashton hopes Diamonds can continue their climb

Jack Ashton is hoping AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ midweek success over Hitchin Town can be the spark for another good run of form to lift them further up the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central table.

Diamonds had seen a five-match unbeaten run in the league ended in a 2-0 home loss to Rushall Olympic before they also exited the Buildbase FA Trophy by the same scoreline at Witton Albion last weekend.

But they hit back at Hayden Road on Tuesday night as they kept up their solid start to life at Step 3 following their promotion last season.

Ashton was at his swashbuckling best at the heart of the Diamonds

defence as they held on for the win, despite a late onslaught from the visitors.

And he believes that victory has lifted a little bit of pressure off him and his team-mates as they prepare to entertain rock-bottom Bedworth United on Saturday.

“I think this season there have been a few times where we have given a lot and not got what we deserved,” the centre-half said.

“So you can’t take anything away from the lads for Tuesday night. Everyone dug in and gave 100 per cent and we got the rewards.

“We had a couple of disappointing results after going a few unbeaten so there was a bit of pressure. It was a bit scrappy but we got over the line.

“We are in a new league and we are playing better teams and getting a win like that on Tuesday just takes a bit of pressure off and it means we can go into another home game at the weekend with that bit of confidence.

“It would be nice to go on another little run now because we would like to climb that table leading up to Christmas.”

Ashton has worked his way back into the starting line-up at Hayden Road after recovering from another injury setback.

The popular defender missed most of last year with a serious knee problem and another knock earlier in this campaign meant more time on the sidelines.

And while he is staying cautious given his previous injury problems, Ashton is feeling positive about his current fitness.

“I feel like I have been in this position and said these things before,” he added.

“It’s a case of taking each game as it comes for me.

“The way I play, I try not to leave anything out there and I do tend to pick up knocks here and there.

“But it’s positive at the moment. I have come through three games in the space of 10 days now so I am really happy with that.”