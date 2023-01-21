Local football programme is decimated by the freezing temperatures
Kettering Town, Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds have been left with a blank Saturday after freezing temperatures struck overnight.
The Poppies had been due to host Curzon Ashton in the Vanarama National League North this afternoon but the game has been postponed following an inspection due to a frozen pitch.
It means Lee Glover’s team have now not played in front of their own fans since December 6.
They are due to be back in action on Tuesday night when they head to Cogenhoe United in the rearranged NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final.
Corby Town’s home game against Northern Premier League Midlands high-flyers Spalding United has also been called off due to a frozen surface at Steel Park.
The match has already been rearranged and will take place on Wednesday, March 1 (7.45pm kick-off).
The Steelmen are due to be back in action next Saturday when they head to Harborough Town for a local derby.
And AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ Southern League Premier Central clash at Bromsgrove Sporting was the last of the trio to be postponed following an inspection at 10.30am in the West Midlands.
Chris Nunn’s team will hope to be back in action on Tuesday night when they are due to host Basford United at Hayden Road.