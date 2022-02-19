Local football decimated by the weather

The weather has hit the local football action

Kettering Town and Corby Town have seen their games today (Saturday) called off due to waterlogged pitches.

The Poppies held a preliminary pitch inspection at 8am this morning ahead of their Vanarama National League North clash with York City with the game given the go ahead.

But heavy rain throughout the morning resulted in standing water forming on the Latimer Park surface and the game was finally called off by the match referee less than 90 minutes before kick-off.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' Southern League Premier Central match at Biggleswade Town was given the go ahead this morning but was then called off shortly before 2pm by the match official at the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

The Steelmen’s Northern Premier League Midlands match against Histon at Steel Park also fell victim to the wet conditions in the county this morning.